The Atlanta Federal Reserve's closely watched GDPNow forecast has shown a significant decline in expected economic growth for the second quarter of 2024, with the indicator dropping from a previous estimate of 2.7% to the current figure of 1.8%. This update was released on June 3, 2024, highlighting concerns over a slowing U.S. economy.The updated forecast reflects growing worries about various economic factors, including potential impacts from global economic tensions, inflationary pressures, and changing consumer behavior. Analysts are now keenly observing how this downward revision may influence fiscal and monetary policy decisions in the coming months.As economic stakeholders digest this unexpected decrease, focus will be placed on forthcoming economic data to determine if this trend is a momentary blip or indicative of a more prolonged downturn. The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow model has garnered respect for its real-time analysis, making these revisions critical for investors, policymakers, and economic strategists alike.