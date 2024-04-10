According to the latest data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model, the United States experienced a slight drop in economic growth for the first quarter of 2024. The previous GDP growth estimate stood at 2.5%, but the most recent update shows a decrease to 2.4%. This adjustment indicates a small slowdown in the pace of economic expansion during the first quarter of the year.The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model is closely monitored by economists and investors as it provides real-time insights into the health of the US economy. The recent update on April 10, 2024, reflects the ongoing challenges and uncertainties faced by the country’s economic landscape. Analysts will be keeping a close eye on future data releases to gauge the trajectory of US economic growth in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com