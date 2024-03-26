The latest data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model shows that the US economy maintained a growth rate of 2.1% in the first quarter of 2024. This figure remains unchanged from the previous estimate for the same period. The indicator, which is closely monitored by economists and investors for insights into the country’s economic performance, was last updated on March 26, 2024. The steady growth rate suggests that the economy is holding steady amid a changing global landscape and economic conditions. While challenges persist, the consistent growth in GDP indicates resilience in the US economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com