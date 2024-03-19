The latest data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model shows that the United States’ economic growth has slowed slightly in the first quarter of 2024. The previous indicator had a growth rate of 2.3% but has now been revised down to 2.1%. This adjustment indicates a slightly weaker economic performance than previously estimated.The data was last updated on March 19, 2024, revealing the new growth figure for the first quarter of the year. While the US economy continues to show resilience, this minor slowdown may be a point of concern for policymakers and investors monitoring the economic outlook. As the year progresses, analysts will be closely watching for further developments and adjustments in economic indicators to gauge the overall health of the economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com