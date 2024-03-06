The latest data from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model shows that the United States economy expanded by 2.5% in the first quarter of 2024. This figure marks an increase from the previously reported growth rate of 2.1% for the same period. The update, released on 6th March 2024, suggests a more positive outlook for the country’s economic performance during the beginning of the year.The Atlanta Fed GDPNow model provides real-time monitoring of the US gross domestic product (GDP) growth based on available economic data. The upward revision in the first-quarter growth estimate indicates a stronger pace of economic activity than previously anticipated. The new figure of 2.5% reflects improving conditions that could potentially support further expansion and stability in the US economy moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com