The latest update on the Atlanta Federal Reserve's GDPNow model reveals that the US economy expanded by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2024. This figure marks an improvement from the previous indicator of 2.4% for the same period. The data, which was last updated on April 15, 2024, suggests a positive trend in economic growth despite various global uncertainties. The increase in the GDP forecast indicates a potential strengthening in various sectors of the American economy, showcasing resilience amid challenging times. The news of this growth comes as a hopeful sign for investors and policymakers monitoring the nation's economic performance closely.