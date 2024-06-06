The Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow model has revised the U.S. economic growth projection for the second quarter of 2024, indicating a significant upward adjustment. Previously, the estimate was halted at a modest 1.8%, but as of the latest update on June 6, 2024, the forecast has been upped to a robust 2.6%.This revision suggests a stronger-than-expected performance in the U.S. economy, driven by improved consumer spending, business investments, and possibly other contributing factors that were not fully captured in the initial estimate. The uptick in economic activity highlights the resilience of the U.S. financial landscape amidst various global uncertainties.Market analysts are now adjusting their outlooks to align with this more optimistic projection, signaling potential bullish trends in certain sectors. Investors and policymakers alike will keenly watch the forthcoming data releases to gauge the economic trajectory more accurately as the quarter progresses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com