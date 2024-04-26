The latest data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model indicates a robust growth rate of 3.9% for the United States in the second quarter of 2024. This figure represents a significant increase from the previous reading of 2.7% in the first quarter of the same year.The update, released on April 26, 2024, suggests a positive momentum in the country’s economic activity, driven by various factors such as consumer spending, business investments, and government initiatives. The higher GDP forecast reflects an optimistic outlook for the nation’s overall economic performance.Market analysts and policymakers will likely closely monitor these developments to gauge the sustainability of this growth trend and its implications for future monetary policy decisions. The latest GDPNow figures provide valuable insights into the evolving economic landscape and will be essential for shaping strategic decisions in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com