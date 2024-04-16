The latest data from the Atlanta Federal Reserve’s GDPNow model indicates that the United States economy is performing well in the first quarter of 2024. The GDP growth estimate for the period has been revised upward from 2.8% to 2.9%, showing a slight improvement in economic expansion. This positive adjustment suggests that the nation’s economic activities are on a steady path towards growth and stability.The Atlanta Fed GDPNow provides valuable insights into the current state of the economy by using real-time data to estimate GDP growth. The recent update on 16th April 2024 indicates the resilience of the U.S. economy amidst global uncertainties and challenges. As investors and policymakers closely monitor these indicators, the slight increase in the GDP growth forecast signals optimism regarding the country’s economic performance in the first quarter of the year.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com