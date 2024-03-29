The latest data from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow model indicates a slight improvement in the United States’ economic growth for the first quarter of 2024. The previous indicator had settled at 2.1%, but the most recent update shows an increase to 2.3%. This uptick suggests a positive trend in the country’s economic performance.The Atlanta Fed GDPNow tracker, which provides real-time estimates of the GDP growth rate, was last updated on March 29, 2024. The revised figure of 2.3% indicates a potential strengthening of the economy during the beginning of the year. Economists and investors closely monitor such indicators to gauge the overall health and trajectory of the national economy. This modest improvement in GDP growth could have implications for various sectors and financial markets moving forward.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com