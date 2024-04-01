According to the latest data from the Atlanta Fed GDPNow forecast, the United States economy expanded by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2024. This figure marks an increase from the previous estimate of 2.3% for the same period. The updated information, released on April 1, 2024, indicates a positive trend in economic growth for the country.The GDPNow model is designed to provide real-time tracking of the US gross domestic product (GDP) growth based on available economic data. The upward revision in the forecast suggests that the economy may have performed better than initially anticipated in the first quarter of the year. Investors and policymakers often look to indicators like the Atlanta Fed GDPNow to gauge the health of the economy and make informed decisions. The latest figures are likely to influence market sentiment and future policy considerations in the United States.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com