The Atlanta Federal Reserve has made a slight reduction in its second-quarter economic growth estimate. This adjustment is attributed to a downgrade in the investment component following the release of housing starts data earlier in the day.The GDPNow model's estimate for seasonally adjusted annual real GDP growth in the second quarter has been revised to 3.0 percent, down from the previous predictions of 3.1 percent on June 17 and June 7."Following this morning's housing starts report from the U.S. Census Bureau, the nowcast of second-quarter real gross private domestic investment growth decreased from 8.8 percent to 8.3 percent," the Atlanta Fed noted.The GDPNow is a dynamic estimate of real GDP growth, continually updated with available economic data for the current measured quarter.In May, U.S. housing starts fell to their lowest level in nearly four years, primarily due to a significant decline in residential construction.According to the Commerce Department, housing starts dropped by 5.5 percent to an annual rate of 1.277 million in May, following a 4.1 percent increase to a revised rate of 1.352 million in April.The next update for the GDPNow estimate will be released on Thursday, June 27.