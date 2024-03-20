On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta published a report that revealed a minor rise in businesses’ inflation expectations for the coming year as of March. The report, derived from the Atlanta Fed’s business inflation expectations survey, indicated a climb to 2.4 percent in March from 2.3 percent in February. This upward trend in inflation expectations for the next year continued after reaching a nearly three-year low of 2.2 percent in January. Concurrently, the Atlanta Fed noted that firms’ long-term inflation expectations maintained a relatively steady average of 2.8 percent.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com