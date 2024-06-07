Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. (ATCX), a company specializing in infrastructure and environmental solutions, announced on Friday the appointment of Jeanne DiBella as its new Chief Financial Officer.Before her current role at Atlas, DiBella was the CFO at The Arcticom Group, a private equity-backed firm within the building construction industry.In her earlier career, she held the position of Senior Vice President of Finance and Shared Services at ASRC Industrial, a company offering environmental compliance, cleanup, and additional services to the industrial sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com