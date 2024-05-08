Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) reported a rise in profit for its second quarter compared to the same period last year, surpassing Wall Street predictions.The corporation’s earnings reached $432 million or $2.85 per share, an increase from last year’s second quarter earnings of $358 million, or $2.48 per share.On average, analysts had forecasted the company to earn $2.61 per share, as per data collected by Thomson Reuters. It should be noted that these analyst estimates usually disregard special items.A snapshot of Atmos Energy Corporation’s earnings according to GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) indicates:- Earnings for Q2: $432 million, a rise from last year’s $358 million.- Earnings Per Share for Q2: $2.85, an increase from last year’s $2.48.The corporation’s full-year Earnings Per Share guidance falls between $6.70 – $6.80.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com