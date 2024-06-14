Atos SE (AEXAF) announced that it has received a non-binding confirmatory offer from the French State for the potential acquisition of 100% of the Advanced Computing, Mission-Critical Systems, and Cybersecurity Products segments within the company’s Big Data & Cybersecurity division. The offer values the enterprise at 700 million euros. Atos’ Board and management will now engage in discussions with the French State regarding the proposal.Additionally, the company reiterated its aim to finalize a definitive financial restructuring agreement with the Onepoint consortium and its financial creditors. The plan is to implement the agreement through an accelerated procedure by July 2024.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com