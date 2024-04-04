In an effort to narrow the digital gap faced by millions of individuals in the United States, AT&T Inc., a leading telecommunications company, has pledged a further $3 billion to provide internet services and digital literacy resources by 2030.AT&T’s total commitment, since 2021, now amounts to $5 billion. This is projected to aid 25 million people in obtaining and retaining access to affordable, high-speed internet by the end of the decade. The company reported that nearly 5 million Americans have benefitted from its discounted internet service and digital literacy programs since 2021.AT&T will extend its services as it enlarges its network of Connected Learning Centers (CLCs) nationwide. These centers are outfitted with high-speed internet and computers, provided by Dell, Inc., and offer essential skills training to enable people to navigate the internet safely.Currently, there are 37 CLCs operating across fifteen U.S states, with local non-profit organizations providing support. The necessity for these initiatives was underscored by a study from Broadband Now that revealed 42 million Americans do not have access to wired or fixed wireless broadband. In addition, many of those who do have access lack the digital skills necessary to leverage economic, health, educational, and social opportunities the internet offers.AT&T views its role as vital in empowering every American with the opportunity to connect to the broader digital world by expanding access to internet services and addressing issues around affordability and adoption.The company also noted that over a third of Tribal lands lack broadband connectivity and more than 18% of indigenous people are entirely without internet access. To address this, AT&T has increased network coverage in Tribal areas by over 40% and initiated the establishment of CLCs.Moreover, AT&T continues to offer discounted wireless solutions to over 135,000 public and private K-12 schools, as well as colleges and universities.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com