AT&T has instigated a thorough investigation into the apparent data leak impacting around 73 million people, inclusive of roughly 7.6 million existing customers and an approximate 65.4 million previous account holders. This data is purportedly being circulated on the dark web.The company has enlisted the expertise of both internal and external cybersecurity specialists to aid their investigative processes. The compromised data reportedly dates back to 2019 or earlier, and it primarily holds personal information like social security numbers belonging to account holders. However, AT&T has clarified that financial information is not included in the breach.The telecommunications giant stresses that they have no evidence indicating that their systems were compromised. After analysing the data at the start of 2021, they found that the information did not originate from their systems. AT&T strongly believes that the data set currently under discussion is the same rehashed dataset that has been circulated multiple times on this particular online forum.Following the discovery of this potential breach about a fortnight ago, AT&T has commenced the process of resetting passwords for all impacted current customers. They also advise customers to scrutinize their account activity and credit reports for any discrepancies. AT&T vows to provide credit monitoring services free of charge wherever applicable.The company affirms it will communicate with present and former account holders whose sensitive personal information has been compromised.