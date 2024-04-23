In a positive turn of events for Japan’s manufacturing sector, the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI rose to 49.9 in April 2024 from the previous reading of 48.2 in March 2024. This increase suggests a slight improvement in the manufacturing industry in Japan. The data was updated on 23 April 2024, indicating that the latest figures reflect the most recent developments in the sector. While the PMI is still below the 50 mark, which separates contraction from expansion, the rise is a promising sign for the country’s economy as it navigates through various challenges and opportunities in the global market.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com