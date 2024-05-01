According to the latest data released on 01 May 2024, the au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI for the month of April 2024 has shown improvement, reaching 49.6. This marks an increase from the previous indicator of 48.2. The increase in the PMI indicates a strengthening of the manufacturing sector in Japan during the specified period.The au Jibun Bank Japan Manufacturing PMI is a key indicator of the economic health of the manufacturing industry in Japan. A reading above 50 indicates expansion, while a reading below 50 indicates contraction. The uptick in the PMI suggests that the manufacturing sector in Japan is experiencing growth, which could have positive implications for the overall economy. This increase in the PMI may reflect a rise in production levels, new orders, and employment in the manufacturing sector, contributing to the country’s economic recovery efforts.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com