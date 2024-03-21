In a positive turn of events, Japan’s manufacturing sector showed signs of improvement in March 2024, according to the latest data from au Jibun Bank. The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) for the manufacturing industry increased to 48.2 in March from 47.2 in February 2024.This uptick indicates a partial recovery in Japan’s manufacturing sector, which had been facing challenges in the previous month. The updated data, released on 21st March 2024, provides a glimmer of hope for the country’s economic outlook as the PMI edged closer to the 50-point threshold, signaling a potential expansion in manufacturing activity.The modest improvement in Japan’s Manufacturing PMI suggests a gradual recovery in the sector, highlighting resilience in the face of recent economic headwinds. Analysts will be closely monitoring future data to assess the sustainability of this positive trend in the Japanese manufacturing industry.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com