According to the latest data released on March 5, 2024, the au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI for February 2024 dropped slightly to 52.9, down from the previous indicator of 53.1. This shows a minor slowdown in the growth of the services sector in Japan. Despite the slight decrease, the figure still indicates expansion, as a PMI reading above 50 signals growth in the sector. The data provides valuable insights into the performance of the services industry in Japan and can have implications for the country’s overall economic outlook. Analysts will be closely monitoring future PMI releases to gauge the resilience and trajectory of Japan’s service sector in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com