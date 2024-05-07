According to recent data released by au Jibun Bank, Japan’s Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) in April 2024 showed a slight improvement compared to the previous month. The indicator rose from 54.1 to 54.3, signaling a modest growth in the country’s services sector.The data, updated on May 7, 2024, suggests ongoing resilience in Japan’s service industry despite global economic uncertainties. A PMI above 50 indicates expansion, and the consecutive months of readings above this threshold are a positive sign for the sector’s overall performance.While the increase from 54.1 to 54.3 may seem marginal, it demonstrates a continued upward trend in Japan’s services PMI. As the country navigates through economic challenges, these small improvements play a vital role in sustaining growth and stability in the service sector.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com