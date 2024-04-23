According to the most recent data released on 23 April 2024, the au Jibun Bank Japan Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) has shown a positive trend, climbing to 54.6. This indicates a further expansion in the Japanese services sector, surpassing the previous indicator of 54.1 reported in March 2024.The uptick in the PMI suggests a continued growth trajectory for the Japanese services industry, reflecting improved business activity and demand for services. A PMI reading above 50 indicates expansion, and the latest figure of 54.6 points to a strengthening services sector in Japan.Investors and analysts will be monitoring these positive developments closely, looking for signs of sustainable growth in the broader Japanese economy. The rise in the au Jibun Bank Japan Services PMI highlights resilience in the services sector and may fuel optimism about Japan’s economic recovery prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com