The Federal Reserve shocked the markets with a 0.50% cut on Tuesday and the RBA has followed with a 0.25% cut. How will this affect the Australian dollar? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses AUD outlook and prefers to stay neutral in the near-term. “The RBA responded to a likely […] The post AUD: Fed Vs The RBA; 2 Reasons For AUD Bulls To Stay Caution Here – Credit Agricole appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story