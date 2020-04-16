AUD/USD continues to show strong volatility. What is the short-term outlook for the pair? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: TD Research discusses the AUD outlook and maintains a tactical bearish bias, expressing that via staying short AUD/USD this week as its ToTW, with a target at 0.6125, and a stop at 0.6525. “As markets start to collect […] The post AUD: Has Most To Lose On USD Reversal; Staying Short AUD/USD This Week – TD appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story