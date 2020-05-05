The RBA meets for its monthly policy meeting on Thursday. What can we expect from policymakers? Bank of America Global Research discusses its expectations for tonight’s RBA May policy meeting. “We expect the RBA to keep the official cash rate steady at 0.25% at the May board meeting this week. The success of unconventional policies has seen the RBA slow bond purchases and reverse repo […] The post AUD: High Hurdle For RBA To Introduce New Policy Levers This Week; Caution On AUD – BofA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

