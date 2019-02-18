The AUD/JPY pair remains near to 79.00 on early Monday. The pair benefits from overall improvement in the market’s risk appetite mainly driven by the progress on trade discussions between the world’s two largest economies. Short-term symmetrical triangle limits the pair moves between 79.15 and 78.10. AUD/JPY presently trades around 79.00 during initial Asian hours […] The post AUD/JPY: Improved risk sentiments offered an upbeat start to the week appeared first on Forex Crunch.

