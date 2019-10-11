AUD has been advancing overnight and the Yen has been thrown onto the back foot. AUD/JPY has popped onto the 73 handle as Trump talks-up trade talks. AUD/JPY has popped on the confirmation from Trump, speaking at a campaign rally in Minneapolis, that trade talks are going well and that a dal should be achieved. AUD/JPY spiked from […] The post AUD/JPY: Pops decent pips through 73 the figure on Trump’s latest trade-talk comments appeared first on Forex Crunch.
