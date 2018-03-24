Stock markets are sliding and the Japanese yen is rising across the board. But which currencies have the upper hand? Here is the view from NAB: Here is their view, courtesy of eFXnews: NAB Research discusses AUD/JPY outlook and thinks that short AUD/JPY is an attractive play to position for the recent risk-off theme. “AUD/JPY in […] The post AUD/JPY: The ‘Weapon Of Choice’ To Express Current Risk Aversion Theme – NAB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
