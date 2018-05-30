Safe haven Yen is still showing some strength in the early Asia session despite market sentiment’s recovery. Aussie data due early could knock the AUD lower once again if figures miss. The AUD/JPY is trading down, back into 82.20 heading into the Asia markets after lifting steadily through Wednesday’s trading. The Aussie picked up yesterday […] The post AUD/JPY trying to hang onto the 82.00 handle after climbing on sentiment recovery appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story