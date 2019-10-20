The Australian Dollar has risen after Australia’s unemployment rate dropped. Where next for AUD/USD? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Citi discusses the RBA policy trajectory in light of the central bank’s latest meeting minutes this week. “RBA monetary policy remains mildly dovish with further cuts dependent largely on the performance of the labor […] The post AUD: Marker Rushed Too Hard About Speculating RBA Deploying Unconventional Policy Measures – Citi appeared first on Forex Crunch.
