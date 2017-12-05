The Reserve Bank of Australia is not that worried about inflation. In their last rate decision for the year and before they take a two-month break, Phillip Lowe and co. decided to drop the reference for inflation staying low for some time. They now see inflation as “picking up gradually”. This change of wording is […] The post AUD/USD advances nicely on RBA optimism, retail sales appeared first on Forex Crunch.
