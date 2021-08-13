AUD/USD Analysis: Bears Steady Below mid-0.73, Aiming for YTD Lows

AUD/USD is trading in a tight range under 0.7350. Delta variant continues to weigh on the Australian Dollar. The divergence between RBA and Fed policies are giving more room to the bears. The AUD/USD pair is trading modestly unchanged on Friday, confined to just a narrow range of 15 pips below 0.7350. The AUD/USD analysis … Continued
