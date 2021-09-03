AUD/USD remains resilient above 0.7400 area. Traders await US NFP to find a catalyst for further price action. Delta variant is spreading in Australia that may hinder the bullish momentum. The AUD/USD pair analysis reveals a strong bullish scenario as the Greenback remains weak despite better unemployment claims figures. The AUD/USD pair is trading at … Continued
The post AUD/USD Analysis: Rising Above 0.74 as USD Tumbles, Eyes US NFP appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Analysis: Rising Above 0.74 as USD Tumbles, Eyes US NFP - September 3, 2021
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bears Pressure Under 0.9150 Before NFP - September 2, 2021
- USD/CAD Outlook: Bears Crack 200-SMA, WTI Rocks, NFP to Watch - September 2, 2021