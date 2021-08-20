AUD/USD Analysis: Sour Risk to Takeout 0.71 Despite PBOC’s Inaction

AUD/USD marks fresh yearly lows despite PBOC’s inaction. Earlier, upbeat employment data could not lend support to the Aussie. Stocks are declining while bonds are rising as the risk sentiment remains off. Covid concerns are keeping pressure on the Australian dollar. The AUD/USD technical and fundamental analysis reveals a strong bearish scenario as the market … Continued

