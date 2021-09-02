AUD/USD Analysis: Upbeat Aus Data Oversight by COVID, Ahead of NFP

AUD/USD slides on the day amid COVID worries. The overnight rise was seen in the Aussie as U.S. stocks picked momentum. The trade balance data came better than expected, lending support to the pair. The AUD/USD price analysis suggests a mildly bullish picture. Although the data is positive, the rise in COVID cases hampers the … Continued
