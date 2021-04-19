What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD in the near-term? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: Credit Suisse discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and adopts a neutral bias in the near-term. “AUDUSD has unexpectantly broken back above the “neckline” to its top as well as its 55 -day average at .7688/7713, which leaves the market back to […] The post AUD/USD: Back In Broad Neutral Range; A Close Above 0.7757 Or Below 0.7677 Key – Credit Suisse appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story