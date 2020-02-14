AUD/USD has been on the rise amid a calmer market mood. Australia’s jobs report and further coronavirus headlines are set to dominate trading. Mid-February’s daily chart is painting a bullish picture. The FX Poll is showing short-term drop and higher levels later on. The Australian dollar has benefited from receding fears about the coronavirus and […] The post AUD/USD: Coronavirus not over, Australian labor data awaited appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story