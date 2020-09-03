What is the technical outlook for AUD/USD? Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata: UOB discusses AUD/USD technical outlook and flags a scope for a rally extension towards 0.7550 over the coming weeks. “After more than two months, AUD/USD popped above 0.7300 last Friday (28 Aug 20). AUD/USD subsequently closed at 0.7367 for an impressive weekly […] The post AUD/USD: Could Extend Gains Towards 0.7550 Despite Overbought Conditions – UOB appeared first on Forex Crunch.
