AUD/USD declines below 0.7350, surrounding near the lows. RBA officials reiterate that the rake hike is no possible before 2024. COVID hits Sydney with the highest infections on Monday. Risk-off sentiment can be seen through declining US 10-year yields. The AUD/USD pair analysis remains subdued amid prevailing risk-off sentiment and the RBA meeting minutes release. … Continued

The post AUD/USD Daily Analysis: Price May Break 0.73 amid Dovish RBA Minutes appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story