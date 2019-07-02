AUD/USD has recovered swiftly after the Reserve Bank of Australia decided to cut interest rates as expected. Can it challenge 0.7000 once again? Resistance is close. The Technical Confluences Indicator shows that AUD/USD faces a dense cluster of lines at 0.6989. It includes the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the previous 1h-high, the Fibonacci 38.2% one-week, and the Simple Moving […] The post AUD/USD faces strong resistance after shrugging off the RBA appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story