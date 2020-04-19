After weeks of volatility, AUD/USD was almost unchanged last week. This week features the RBA minutes. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The NAB Business Confidence index plummeted to -66 points in March, down from -4 points a month earlier. This marked a historical low for the […] The post AUD/USD Forecast April 20-24 – Consumer, Business Confidence Sags but Aussie Stays Steady appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast April 20-24 – Consumer, Business Confidence Sags but Aussie Stays Steady - April 19, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast April 20-24 – Will Dismal Job Numbers Send Loonie Lower? - April 19, 2020
- G10: A (Painful) Renaissance in FX – BofA - April 17, 2020