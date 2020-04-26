AUD/USD drifted for a second straight week. This week has four events, including consumer inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA minutes said that the current loose monetary policy would remain in place. The lockdown has triggered “panic buying” by consumers, which propelled March retail sales to […] The post AUD/USD Forecast April 27-May 1 – Will Consumer Inflation Data Shake Up Sleepy Aussie? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

