AUD/USD drifted throughout the week and was almost unchanged. The upcoming week has two events, highlighted by the RBA minutes. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The National Australia Bank Business Confidence index sagged to -14, down from +1. Consumer confidence also remained weak, as Westpac Consumer […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 17-21 – Aussie slumbers, RBA minutes ahead appeared first on Forex Crunch.
