AUD/USD posted gains but was unable to consolidate and ended the week with small losses. The upcoming week has two events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Reserve Bank of Australia released the minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Members said that there was no […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – RBA optimism keeps Aussie steady appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story