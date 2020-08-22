AUD/USD posted gains but was unable to consolidate and ended the week with small losses. The upcoming week has two events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Reserve Bank of Australia released the minutes of its most recent policy meeting. Members said that there was no […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – appeared first on Forex Crunch.
Latest posts by Forex Crunch (see all)
- AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – RBA optimism keeps Aussie steady - August 22, 2020
- AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – - August 22, 2020
- USD/CAD Forecast Aug. 24-28 – Canadian dollar hits 7-mth high - August 22, 2020