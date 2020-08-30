AUD/USD climbed to a 20-month high last week, as the pair gained 1.4 percent. The upcoming week has nine events, including the RBA rate decision and GDP. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The Aussie enjoyed strong gains despite soft fundamentals. Construction Work Done declined 0.7%, marking […] The post AUD/USD Forecast Aug. 31-Sep. 4 – Aussie soars on Powell comments appeared first on Forex Crunch.
