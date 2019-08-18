AUD/USD showed little movement for a second successive week. The upcoming week has just two events, with the RBA minutes in the spotlight. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. Australian key indicators were impressive last week, but it wasn’t enough to push the Aussie higher. The business […] The post AUD/USD Forecast August 19-23 – Will RBA minutes shake up the sleepy Aussie? appeared first on Forex Crunch.

