AUD/USD posted losses last week, the fifth straight week that the pair has headed lower. The upcoming week has four events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD. The RBA released the minutes of the August meeting, in which rate-setters held the benchmark rate at 1.0%. The minutes […] The post AUD/USD Forecast August 26-30 – Aussie slips on fears of U.S. recession appeared first on Forex Crunch.

Read Full Story